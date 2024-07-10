Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Arkansas election officials reject petitions submitted for an abortion-rights ballot measure

Jul 10, 2024, 12:26 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Arkansas election officials on Wednesday rejected petitions submitted for an abortion-rights ballot measure that organizers hoped to put before voters this fall in a predominantly Republican state.

The secretary of state’s office rejected the petitions submitted on Friday by supporters of the proposal, saying the group didn’t submit statements required regarding paid signature gatherers.

Organizers on Friday submitted more than 101,000 signatures. They needed at least 90,704 signatures from registered voters and a minimum number from 50 counties.

A spokesperson for Arkansans for Limited Government, the group behind the measure, said its legal team was reviewing the state’s letter.

The measure would have barred laws banning abortion in the first 20 weeks of gestation and allowed the procedure later in pregnancy in cases of rape, incest, threats to the woman’s health or life, or if the fetus would be unlikely to survive birth.

The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion with a 2022 ruling, which sparked a national push to have voters decide the matter state by state. An Arkansas law banning abortion took effect when the court issued its ruling. Arkansas’ current ban allows abortion only to protect the mother’s life in a medical emergency.

The proposal was viewed as a test of support for abortion rights in a predominantly Republican state where top elected officials have touted their opposition to abortion.

The Arkansas ballot proposal lacked support from national abortion rights groups such as Planned Parenthood because it would still have allowed abortion to be banned 20 weeks into pregnancy. It faced heavy opposition from abortion opponents in the state. One of the groups, the Family Council Action Committee, published the names of people gathering signatures for the abortion measure and had vowed to challenge the proposed constitutional amendment in court if it made the ballot.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-senator, Illinois governor candidate McCann gets 3 1/2 years for fraud and money laundering

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois state senator and candidate for governor was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 3 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to fraudulent use of campaign funds, money laundering and tax evasion. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless, who also ordered William “Sam” McCann to pay $684,000 in […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory said the baby had […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN declares 2025 to 2034 the decade to combat increasing sand and dust storms from Africa to China

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday declared 2025 to 2034 the United Nations Decade on Combating Sand and Dust Storms — extreme weather events that are increasing and threatening health and economies from central Africa to northern China. Uganda’s U.N. Ambassador Godfrey Kwoba, who introduced the resolution on behalf of the […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - People use umbrellas to block the sun while waiting to take a photo at the "Welcome to Las V...

Associated Press

A look at heat records that have been broken around the world

This year has already seen many heat records broken as the world grows hotter with more and more greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere. For many places, the highest temperatures since record-keeping began have come in just the last 10 to 15 years. That’s the clearest possible sign that humans are altering the climate, said […]

50 minutes ago

Workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford N.J. prepare to ...

Associated Press

No fooling: Fan Duel fined for taking bets on April Fool’s Day on events that happened a week before

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It might have seemed too good to be true, but there it was, and on April Fool’s Day, no less: One of the country’s leading sports books was taking bets on mixed martial arts fights that had already happened a week earlier. FanDuel accepted 34 bets on the fights that […]

1 hour ago

Jacek Siewiera, head of Poland's National Security Bureau and the security adviser to President And...

Associated Press

Poland hopes new NATO training center could prepare Ukrainians living abroad to fight Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new joint training center in Poland that NATO is setting up with Ukraine ideally would be used to provide military training to potentially “millions” of Ukrainian civilians living abroad who would be willing to come home to join the fight against Russia, a senior Polish security official said. Jacek Siewiera, the […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arkansas election officials reject petitions submitted for an abortion-rights ballot measure