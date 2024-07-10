Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ron DeSantis is now expected to speak at the Republican National Convention, AP source says

Jul 10, 2024, 11:45 AM

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media, March 7, 2023, at the state Capi...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media, March 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis spent more than an hour talking about what is in the $116.5 billion he signed Wednesday, June 12, 2024, but he left out the most important part of the announcement: What was in the nearly $1 billion he vetoed. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now planning to address former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention next week, an apparent reversal from just one day earlier when he was expected not to give a speech.

DeSantis’ speaking role at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity because the schedule has not yet been released.

Once allies turned rivals during this year’s Republican primary, Trump and DeSantis have tried to achieve a détente that benefits both of them. But there are lingering tensions between their camps — and long memories in Trump’s orbit about the hazards of elevating a former primary opponent to the convention stage.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who ran against Trump in a similarly bitter GOP race eight years ago, famously gave a speech at the 2016 Republican convention in which he declined to endorse Trump by name and instead told voters to follow their consciences. Cruz exited the stage to a chorus of boos.

But DeSantis quickly endorsed Trump by name after finishing a distant second to him in Iowa. DeSantis aides said they had repeatedly been advised that he would have a speaking role and had no reason to believe he wouldn’t, though they were unable to confirm a speaking slot Wednesday.

NBC News first reported DeSantis would be on the RNC schedule.

DeSantis was already planning to be in Milwaukee during the convention, and was planning to headline a Moms for Liberty town hall event and is scheduled to appear with fellow governors at the “Southern States Fest” at American Family Field.

Since February, Trump has taken control of all aspects of the Republican National Committee and the convention, installing his top lieutenants in party leadership, rewriting the party platform and closely scrutinizing who will speak.

Allowing DeSantis a speaking spot demonstrates how far the two have come since last year when Trump mocked his challenger as “DeSanctimonious” and the Florida governor campaigned against the former president as not having delivered on key priorities.

DeSantis has headlined fundraisers in Fort Lauderdale and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for Trump’s candidacy, and is scheduling September events in Texas.

Trump phoned into the Fort Lauderdale event in May, when DeSantis and his top fundraisers spent the day reaching out to his top donors, praising DeSantis, saying “Ron, I love that you’re back,” according to people present.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who remained in the race against Trump into March, was not invited to speak in Milwaukee, though she has said she will vote for Trump and has moved to release delegates she won to support Trump at the convention.

In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Trump made a distinction between his two former rivals.

“You know, there was a lot of bad blood there,” he said of Haley, his former U.N. Ambassador. “She stayed too long. She was being soundly defeated at every place, but she just wouldn’t leave.”

DeSantis, on the other hand, ended his campaign and endorsed Trump shortly after losing his first primary.

“He left after Iowa because he said there was no way he could win,” he said on Fox News Radio.

He also dismissed the idea that reconciling with Haley could help him win over the moderate voters. Some continued to back her even after she had ended her candidacy.

“No. They’re not going to vote for Biden,” he said. “They’re going to vote for Trump.”

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report. Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

United States News

This image provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows two grenades. Operations at Hawaii’s Hi...

Associated Press

Inert grenades at a Hawaii airport cause evacuation after being found in a man from Japan’s bag

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Operations at Hawaii’s Hilo International Airport were halted when security screeners spotted two items that looked like grenades in a bag belonging to a man from Japan. Officers evacuated the terminal area Tuesday morning while a bomb squad determined the grenades were inert, according to a Hawaii Police Department statement. Airport […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYPD officer dies following medical episode at Bronx training facility

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer died Wednesday after suffering an apparent medical episode at a training facility in the Bronx. A 33-year-old officer lost consciousness at 11:30 a.m. while at Rodman’s Neck, an operations base used by police for weapons and tactical training, a spokesperson for the New York Police […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Philadelphia won’t seek death penalty in Temple U. officer’s death. Colleagues and family are upset

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor won’t seek the death penalty for a teenager charged with fatally shooting a Temple University officer, a decision that angered the victim’s colleagues and relatives. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a former civil rights lawyer, has long been a vocal opponent of capital punishment in a state with a moratorium […]

1 hour ago

FILE - In a Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice during a...

Associated Press

West Virginia police chief responsible for hiring of officer who killed Tamir Rice steps down

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police chief responsible for the hiring of a former Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has stepped down. White Sulphur Springs Police Chief D.S. Teubert returned to his former job as a patrolman, WVVA-TV reported. Mayor Kathy Glover said Teubert had recommended […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge says Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case likely to be dismissed. But his debts aren’t going away

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Wednesday he was leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani ‘s bankruptcy case after lawyers for the cash-strapped former New York City mayor and his biggest creditors — two ex-Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him — agreed this was the best way forward. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

San Antonio police fatally shoot a burglary suspect following a standoff

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A burglary suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team officers following a standoff at a house in San Antonio, police said. Juan Antonio Hernandez, 52, died Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said in a statement. “They called him out to surrender and instead of doing that he […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Ron DeSantis is now expected to speak at the Republican National Convention, AP source says