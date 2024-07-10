Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

In international debut, new UK PM Starmer offers strong support for Ukraine at NATO summit

Jul 10, 2024, 9:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is making his maiden appearance on the international stage with a strong signal of support for Ukraine as he attends the NATO summit in Washington.

After he and other European leaders met American lawmakers, Starmer sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. They embraced and leaned in close, smiling, before holding private talks. Afterward, he reaffirmed Britain’s full-throated backing for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.

Starmer said he and his new Labour government would “use our opportunity here with our allies to make sure that that support is agreed” by NATO’s members.

As he arrived for the summit, Starmer added that it was also important for him to “reinforce, in a sense as a message to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, the resolve of NATO — bigger now than it’s ever been, more united than it’s ever been and absolutely clear-eyed about the threat of Russian aggression.”

Starmer will also meet one on one with President Joe Biden, when both leaders are expected to reaffirm the “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain that has been a hallmark of transatlantic cooperation for more than a century.

At the summit arrival ceremony, Biden and Starmer lingered a bit longer in their handshake than Biden did with other leaders, although their words were not audible.

Starmer left London after having been elected in a landslide July 4 victory. He says his message to the world from the U.K. is “We’re back,” after years spent fighting with European neighbors over Britain’s divorce from the European Union and an exhausting political soap opera at home.

He’s put security — encompassing the economy, energy and defense — at the heart of his plans. He wants to rebuild ties with the EU following Brexit, including by signing a defense and security pact with the 27-nation bloc, and to reassure Ukraine that there will be no change in Britain’s support.

He has promised to increase U.K. defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product, from the current 2.3%. But he has not said when, in contrast to the previous Conservative government, which pledged to do so by 2030. The Conservatives also presided over cuts to the U.K. armed forces during 14 years in power.

Starmer said his government will review defense strategy and spending, a process that could take up to a year, before setting a date for the 2.5% target.

The new prime minister says he has transformed the center-left Labour Party since taking over in 2020 from Jeremy Corbyn, a left-wing critic of NATO who once promised to get rid of Britain’s nuclear-armed submarines.

Starmer “will want to really show his credentials as a credible international statesman. And he’ll also want to fight against those old conservative attack lines, of Labour being bad for security, that they’re bad on foreign policy,” said Victoria Honeyman, associate professor of British politics at the University of Leeds.

“Keir Starmer at the moment doesn’t really need to make a big splash,” she added. “He doesn’t need to cause trouble. What he needs to do is create some goodwill to make some friends, build a bit of political capital.”

Starmer now says Labour is “the party of national security,” with an “unshakeable commitment to NATO” and a promise to keep Britain’s nuclear weapons.

But even as he tries to make a strong first impression on the Biden administration, Starmer and his team, like other NATO allies, are trying to prepare for the potential return of Donald Trump.

Starmer’s new government insists that the transatlantic “special relationship” transcends individual prime ministers and presidents. But some of Starmer’s priorities, such as fighting climate change and making the U.K. a clean energy superpower, are not likely shared by Trump.

In his arrival comments at the NATO summit, Starmer underscored how important those issues are to his government.

Starmer said his meetings at the summit are “an opportunity to make sure that those relationships are reset, for me to be able to say that our position on the world stage — leading on issues like defense and security, on climate change, and on energy — are so important.”

New Foreign Secretary David Lammy, a Harvard Law School grad with strong ties to the U.S., has been dispatched over the last few months to meet Republicans and Trump allies.

Lammy once called Trump a “neo Nazi-sympathizing sociopath,” but early this year said the former president’s attitude toward NATO had been misunderstood. He said he didn’t think Trump wanted the U.S. to abandon its European allies, but “wants Europeans to do more to ensure a better-defended Europe.”

In a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Lammy heralded the partnership. “The special relationship means something, not just for our own countries but for the defense of freedom across the globe,” he said.

Blinken had opened the meeting with similar comments. “This is not only a special relationship, it is an essential one,” Blinken said. “We are together — the United Kingdom and the United States — on every critical issue of our time.”

___

Lawless and Kirka reported from London.

United States News

FILE - In a Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice during a...

Associated Press

West Virginia police chief responsible for hiring of officer who killed Tamir Rice steps down

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police chief responsible for the hiring of a former Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has stepped down. White Sulphur Springs Police Chief D.S. Teubert returned to his former job as a patrolman, WVVA-TV reported. Mayor Kathy Glover said Teubert had recommended […]

1 minute ago

Associated Press

Judge says Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy case likely to be dismissed. But his debts aren’t going away

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Wednesday he was leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani ‘s bankruptcy case after lawyers for the cash-strapped former New York City mayor and his biggest creditors — two ex-Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him — agreed this was the best way forward. […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

San Antonio police fatally shoot a burglary suspect following a standoff

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A burglary suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team officers following a standoff at a house in San Antonio, police said. Juan Antonio Hernandez, 52, died Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said in a statement. “They called him out to surrender and instead of doing that he […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

MS-13 leader pleads guilty in case involving 8 murders, including deaths of 2 girls on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A leader of an MS-13 gang clique in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and firearms charges in a case involving eight murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls who were hacked and beaten to death as they strolled through their leafy, suburban neighborhood on Long […]

34 minutes ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., participates in a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Michael...

Associated Press

House GOP wants proof of citizenship to vote, boosting an election-year talking point

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday was poised to vote on a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration, a proposal Republicans have prioritized as an election-year talking point even as research shows noncitizens illegally registering and casting ballots in federal elections is exceptionally rare. Even if it passes the GOP-controlled House, the […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Res...

Associated Press

Powell stresses message that US job market is cooling, a possible signal of coming rate cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reinforced a message that the Fed is paying growing attention to a slowing job market and not only to taming inflation, a shift that signals it’s likely to begin cutting interest rates soon. “We’re not just an inflation-targeting central bank,’’ Powell told the House Financial […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

In international debut, new UK PM Starmer offers strong support for Ukraine at NATO summit