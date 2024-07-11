PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation’s Insurance Recovery Team collected $6.4 million in reimbursement from incidents that damaged state highways last fiscal year.

All funds recovered following the June 30 cutoff will go directly into the State Highway Fund.

“Having an Insurance Recovery Team staffed by experienced professionals helps make sure those responsible for damage to state property are held accountable for the associated cost of repairs,” Susan Stumfoll, ADOT risk management administrator, said in a press release.

What incidents helped ADOT recoup reimbursement money?

The ADOT unit processed 2,111 claims during the 2024 fiscal year. One of these claims garnered $86,000, as a cement truck smashed through a concrete barrier on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2023.

Two other incidents were featured by ADOT:

$79,000 recovered for a semitrailer fire that burned the asphalt on the Beeline Highway in 2023.

$37,000 recovered for a semitrailer fire that burned the asphalt on I-40 in earlier this year.

When any highway component is reported as damaged, law enforcement alerts ADOT to make the repair and an Insurance Recovery Team member contacts the individual or firm to file a claim.

Over the past three fiscal years, the unit has processed 7,233 claims and recovered $23 million in damage reimbursement.

“Our commitment to insurance recovery helps safeguard Arizona’s investment in state highways,” Stumfoll said.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.