Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT unit recoups $6.4M for incidents damaging state highways last fiscal year

Jul 11, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 8:44 am

2023 crash involving a concrete truck on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

Arizona Department of Transportation recovered $6.4 million for damages done to state highways. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation’s Insurance Recovery Team collected $6.4 million in reimbursement from incidents that damaged state highways last fiscal year.

All funds recovered following the June 30 cutoff will go directly into the State Highway Fund.

“Having an Insurance Recovery Team staffed by experienced professionals helps make sure those responsible for damage to state property are held accountable for the associated cost of repairs,” Susan Stumfoll, ADOT risk management administrator, said in a press release.

What incidents helped ADOT recoup reimbursement money?

The ADOT unit processed 2,111 claims during the 2024 fiscal year. One of these claims garnered $86,000, as a cement truck smashed through a concrete barrier on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Two other incidents were featured by ADOT:

  • $79,000 recovered for a semitrailer fire that burned the asphalt on the Beeline Highway in 2023.
  • $37,000 recovered for a semitrailer fire that burned the asphalt on I-40 in earlier this year.

When any highway component is reported as damaged, law enforcement alerts ADOT to make the repair and an Insurance Recovery Team member contacts the individual or firm to file a claim.

Over the past three fiscal years, the unit has processed 7,233 claims and recovered $23 million in damage reimbursement.

“Our commitment to insurance recovery helps safeguard Arizona’s investment in state highways,” Stumfoll said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona abortion rights activists carry boxes of petition signatures....

Associated Press

Arizona abortion initiative backers sue to remove ‘unborn human being’ from voter pamphlet

Arizona for Abortion Access filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, asking that a judge refuse to allow the language favored by a Republican-dominated legislative group for the initiative summary.

14 minutes ago

Smoke from the Watch Fire, which started July 11, 2024, and threatened the Arizona tribal community...

KTAR.com

Watch Fire threatens downtown area of Arizona tribal community

A brush fire prompted evacuations in an eastern Arizona tribal community on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Phoenix could see rain this weekend after a period of over a week of extreme heat. (Photo by Mario ...

Danny Shapiro

Break in extreme heat expected for metro Phoenix this weekend, with rain chances

The extreme heat in Phoenix could dissipate by the weekend and be replaced by rain, according to meteorologists.

4 hours ago

(Photo provided by Sun Health Foundation.)...

KTAR.com

Resale Boutique in Sun City to close doors after 40 years

Sun Health Foundation plans to close its Resale Boutique in Sun City at the end of the month, ending a 40-year run.

4 hours ago

Slim Chickens franchise hiring for 3 new restaurants in Arizona...

KTAR.com

Slim Chickens set to open third Valley location in Glendale next week

In addition to opening its third Valley location, Slim Chickens is looking to expand to over 600 in the next decade.

5 hours ago

sentenced to over 15 years for sexual abuse of a child...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

A Fort Defiance man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child on numerous occasions between 2017-2019.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

ADOT unit recoups $6.4M for incidents damaging state highways last fiscal year