PHOENIX — Sonora Quest Laboratories recently opened its first patient service center in Buckeye, the company announced Tuesday.

The facility increases the lab system’s service options in the West Valley, including in the communities of Goodyear, Gila Bend, Waddell, Wickenburg, Tonopah, Quartzite and Litchfield Park.

The new Sonora Quest Laboratories facility is at 865 S. Watson Road, between Interstate 10 and Yuma Road.

Previously unreached patients are now able to receive routine health care including comprehensive lab services, biometric tests and more.

“In this time of high inflation and construction costs, we were committed to investing in the Buckeye community and making laboratory services more accessible,” David Gibb, vice president of patient services, said in press release. “This much-needed location is ideally placed so West Valley providers and patients have convenient access to lab services whether for detection or diagnosis of diseases, or an evaluation of overall health.”

The new office has a waiting room with space for 20 visitors, along with seven draw rooms, one private draw room and a glucose-monitoring room with a lounge recliner.

Since its launch, the Buckeye site has served an average of 60 patients per day, according to Sonora Quest.

To schedule an appointment or register as a new patient, visit Sonora Quest online.

