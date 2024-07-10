Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden administration to tax foreign-made steel and aluminum imports routed through Mexico

Jul 10, 2024, 6:00 AM

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 75th anniversary of NATO at the Andrew W. Mellon Audito...

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 75th anniversary of NATO at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Washington. The Biden administration is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum shipped from Mexico that were made elsewhere. It's an attempt to stop China from avoiding import taxes by routing goods through one of the United States’ closest trading partners. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum shipped from Mexico that were made elsewhere — an attempt to stop China from avoiding import taxes by routing goods through one of the United States’ closest trading partners.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said the tariffs announced Wednesday will be levied as part of an agreement with Mexico through section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which applies to imports that could threaten U.S. national security.

There will be a 25% tariff on steel not melted or poured in Mexico and a 10% tariff on aluminum.

The new taxes on steel are meant to address the evasion of tariffs by China, the dominant producer of more than half of the world’s steel. The aluminum taxes would also hit production based in China, Belarus, Iran and Russia.

The move is also a clear political shot at Republican Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s predecessor and his likely opponent in November’s election. Brainard noted that Trump could have taken similar actions but failed to do so.

“The president is taking action to close loopholes left by his predecessor that allowed China to circumvent trade rules,” she said.

The financial impact of the tariffs is likely somewhat modest, though, given the volumes of steel and aluminum being routed this way through Mexico.

Administration officials said the U.S. imported 3.8 million tons of steel last year from Mexico, with 13% of that having been poured or melted outside that country. Similarly, the U.S. imported 105,000 metric tons of aluminum from Mexico and only 6% was smelted or cast outside that country.

Still, the issue could be politically relevant. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has called for stopping Mexican steel imports, saying that a “surge” from that country is a threat to U.S. steelworkers and a way to evade tariffs.

Brown is seeking reelection against Republican Bernie Moreno, a wealthy businessman from Cleveland. Ohio was once a political bellwether, but it has voted for Trump in the previous two presidential elections.

Implementation of the new tariffs begins Wednesday with the announcement.

United States News

Associated Press

Storm Beryl carves a path toward the Northeast with damage and suspected tornadoes

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have spawned suspected tornadoes and caused damage on their path toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power. Beryl, which hit Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, was a post-tropical cyclone early Wednesday and centered in northeastern Indiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - Logo of BMW is seen displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Feb....

Associated Press

BMW recalling more than 390,000 vehicles due to airbag inflator issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — BMW of North America is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. because they are equipped with airbag inflators that can explode, leading to a potentially serious injury or death. The original steering wheel may have been replaced with a sport or M-sport steering wheel equipped with a Takata inflator, the […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, appears onstage with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at OpenAI's fi...

Associated Press

Microsoft quits OpenAI board seat as antitrust scrutiny of AI partnerships intensifies

Microsoft has relinquished its seat on the board of OpenAI, saying its participation is no longer needed because the ChatGPT maker has improved its governance since being roiled by boardroom chaos last year. In a Tuesday letter, Microsoft confirmed it was resigning, “effective immediately,” from its role as an observer on the artificial intelligence company’s […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed as Japan’s Nikkei 225 hits a new high, with eyes on Fed

Shares were mixed in Asia, while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed at another record high Wednesday as investors awaited further comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress. The Japanese benchmark gained 0.6% to end trading at 41,831.99. It also had a record close on Tuesday, and hit an all-time high of 41,889.16 during […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Pedestrians walk past the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. T...

Associated Press

Presidential battle could play role in control of state capitols in several swing states

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two swing districts in a swing county may very well decide which party controls the House in the swing state of Pennsylvania, one of several where pivotal legislative battles are playing out in the shadow of the presidential campaign. Democrat Brian Munroe and Republican Joe Hogan were elected nearly two years […]

8 hours ago

Lawrence Cheng, whose family owns seven Wendy's locations south of Los Angeles, works in the kitche...

Associated Press

California fast food workers now earn $20 per hour. Franchisees are responding by cutting hours.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawrence Cheng, whose family owns seven Wendy’s locations south of Los Angeles, took orders at the register on a recent day and emptied steaming hot baskets of French fries and chicken nuggets, salting them with a flourish. Cheng used to have nearly a dozen employees on the afternoon shift at his […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Biden administration to tax foreign-made steel and aluminum imports routed through Mexico