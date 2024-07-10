Close
Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Gilbert man

Jul 9, 2024, 9:48 PM

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Gilbert man who went missing on Tuesday, authorities said.

Ramon Ventura was last seen leaving his residence in the area of 2900 East Ranch Court in Gilbert at 11 a.m. in his 2010 white Honda Insight with Arizona license plate number AHC6800.

Ventura is 5-foot-6, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

He suffers from a serious heart condition and requires nightly medication. If he does not receive his medication, he could need immediate medical attention.

If you’ve seen or have been in contact with Ventura, call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 or 9-1-1.

