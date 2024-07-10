PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing Gilbert man was canceled early Wednesday after the subject was found safe, authorities said.

The bulletin for 88-year-old Ramon Ventura had been issued Tuesday night. At the time, he was last seen leaving his home near Warner and Higley roads around 11 a.m. that day.

Ventura is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans when he went missing.

Ventura suffers from a serious heart condition and requires nightly medication.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.