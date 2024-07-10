Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 88-year-old Gilbert man found safe

Jul 9, 2024, 9:48 PM | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 6:50 am

Photo of Ramon Ventura, the subject of a Silver Alert out of Gilbert, Arizona....

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing Gilbert man was canceled early Wednesday after the subject was found safe, authorities said.

The bulletin for 88-year-old Ramon Ventura had been issued Tuesday night. At the time, he was last seen leaving his home near Warner and Higley roads around 11 a.m. that day.

Ventura is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans when he went missing.

Ventura suffers from a serious heart condition and requires nightly medication.

