Phoenix woman sentenced for migrant smuggling, assault of a federal agent

Jul 10, 2024, 4:25 AM

A Phoenix woman was sentenced to 27 months in prison for alien smuggling and assault of a federal officer. (Pexels File Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman was sentenced last week to 27 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to multiple crimes, authorities said Tuesday.

Shatasia Emoney Sanders Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty to alien smuggling and assault of a federal officer on Sep. 6, 2023.

On Feb. 27, 2023, U.S. Border Patrol agents noticed Taylor picking up suspected undocumented noncitizens near Bisbee.

As an agent approached and reached through the window of Taylor’s stationary vehicle, Taylor hit the gas pedal and dragged the agent alongside the vehicle several hundred feet.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, agents discovered three undocumented noncitizens in the backseat whom Taylor was illegally transporting further into the United States.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

