Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shoots man during attempted carjacking, authorities say

Jul 9, 2024, 3:10 PM

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor attends a panel discussion, Feb. 23, 2024 in Washingto...

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor attends a panel discussion, Feb. 23, 2024 in Washington. The Supreme Court allowed a president to become a "king above the law," in the use of official power, Sotomayor said in a biting dissent Monday, July 1, that called the majority opinion on immunity for former President Donald Trump "utterly indefensible." Joined by the court's two other liberals, Sotomayor said the opinion would have disastrous consequences for the presidency and the nation's democracy by creating a "law-free zone around the president." (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shot an armed man during an attempted carjacking in the early morning hours, according to court documents.

It happened as two deputy U.S. Marshals were on duty in a government car in Washington, D.C., about 1 a.m. on July 5. They were confronted by a man who got out of a silver minivan and pointed a gun at one of them through the driver’s side window, according to a criminal complaint. The car was unmarked but the pair were dressed in U.S. Marshals shirts.

The deputy pulled out his department-issued gun and shot the man about four times, hitting him in the mouth. He then gave the man first aid while the minivan drove away, charges state. The suspect was hospitalized and placed under arrest.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals confirmed the deputies were part of the detail protecting Supreme Court justices. The deputies were stationed near Sotomayor’s home.

There was no indication that Sotomayor was the target of the attack, which comes after a string of high-profile carjackings in the nation’s capital. Other victims last year included a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter also opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle last year. No one was struck.

United States News

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint s...

Associated Press

Virginia joins other states with effort to restrict cellphones in schools

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia on Tuesday joined a growing number of states that are pushing for cellphone restrictions in public schools, citing concerns over students’ academic achievement and mental health. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order to establish state guidance and model policies for local school systems to adopt by January. “Studies […]

5 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by American Rounds shows a vending machine that sell ammunition in seve...

Associated Press

Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of US grocery stores with ammo vending machines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A company has installed computerized vending machines to sell ammunition in grocery stores in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, allowing patrons to pick up bullets along with a gallon of milk. American Rounds said their machines use an identification scanner and facial recognition software to verify the purchaser’s age and are as […]

8 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, front row center, poses during a family photo with allied heads of state and g...

Associated Press

NATO allies commit to sending dozens of air defense systems to Ukraine, including four Patriots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and an array of other NATO allies will send Ukraine dozens of air defense systems in the coming months, including at least four of the powerful Patriot systems that Kyiv has been desperately seeking to help fight off Russian advances in the war, according to a new joint agreement. President […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes the stand Nov. 15, 2018, in Springfield, Mo., during the trial of...

Associated Press

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pregnant soon after release from prison for conspiring to kill abusive mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who recruited her former boyfriend to kill her mother after years of being forced to pretend she was gravely ill, announced Tuesday that she is pregnant and hopes to give her child everything she lacked growing up. Blanchard said she was freed from a women’s prison northeast of Kansas City, Missouri. “I […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - People walk past the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at the University of Pennsylvania in Philade...

Associated Press

Iran encourages Gaza war protests in US to stoke outrage and distrust, intelligence chief says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Iranian government is covertly encouraging American campus protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza in a bid to stoke outrage ahead of the fall election, the nation’s top intelligence official said Tuesday. Using social media platforms popular in the U.S., groups linked to Tehran have posed as online activists, encouraged […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

House backs bills to roll back energy efficiency standards for refrigerators, dishwashers

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Tuesday have approved two bills rolling back Energy Department efficiency standards on refrigerators and dishwashers. Republicans called the Biden administration rules expensive and impractical, while Democrats defended them as a way for consumers to save money and reduce greenhouse gas pollution that contributes to climate change. A bill by […]

46 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shoots man during attempted carjacking, authorities say