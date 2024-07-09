PHOENIX — The Ray Fire forced evacuations for some residents southeast of metro Phoenix on Tuesday, the same day the blaze began burning.

All residents north of Shake Drive near Kearny were placed into “GO” status at about 2:20 p.m., according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. Residents south of Shake Boulevard were in “SET” status, meaning they needed to be prepared to evacuate.

Kearny is about 85 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

What’s known about the Ray Fire?

The Ray Fire was estimated to have burned 51 acres and was first reported at about 10:45 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Southbound State Route 177 was closed indefinitely at milepost 144 as a result.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No other information was available.

