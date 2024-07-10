PHOENIX – All evacuation orders related to two wildfires southeast of metro Phoenix have been lifted, authorities said Wednesday.

There was no overnight growth of the fires near Kearny, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Wed. #RayFire & #ShakeFire updates: No new growth on either fire overnight. Both fires stayed w/n their footprint w/minimal to moderate fire behavior. 🔥Ray Fire: 30% contained at 51 acres.

🔥Shake Fire: 110 acres w/no containment at this time. Today crews will continue… pic.twitter.com/Q7tpA7iv3d — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) July 10, 2024

The Ray Fire was held to 51 acres with 30% containment, while the nearby Shake Fire was at 110 acres with no containment, the agency reported.

The 500 block of Hatfield and 400 block of Jamestown were under “GO” evacuation orders overnight, but the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office returned the area to “READY” status late Wednesday morning.

Other evacuations related to the two fires were lifted Tuesday night.

A shelter was set up at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints at 200 Hammond Drive in Kearny.

Kearny is about 85 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

What’s known about the Ray and Shake fires near Kearny?

The Ray Fire was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. The cause is unknown.

The Shake Fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon, less than a mile south of the Ray Fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Arizona’s request to cover some of the costs of fighting the Shake Fire.

Approximately 200 resources are assigned to both incidents, including hand crews, engines and water tenders.

