ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuations lifted after crews stop spread of 2 wildfires southeast of metro Phoenix

Jul 10, 2024, 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

The Ray Fire burning southeast of metro Phoenix....

The Ray Fire forced evacuations for some residents southeast of metro Phoenix on July 9, 2024. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – All evacuation orders related to two wildfires southeast of metro Phoenix have been lifted, authorities said Wednesday.

There was no overnight growth of the fires near Kearny, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The Ray Fire was held to 51 acres with 30% containment, while the nearby Shake Fire was at 110 acres with no containment, the agency reported.

The 500 block of Hatfield and 400 block of Jamestown were under “GO” evacuation orders overnight, but the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office returned the area to “READY” status late Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORIES

Other evacuations related to the two fires were lifted Tuesday night.

A shelter was set up at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints at 200 Hammond Drive in Kearny.

Kearny is about 85 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

What’s known about the Ray and Shake fires near Kearny?

The Ray Fire was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. The cause is unknown.

The Shake Fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon, less than a mile south of the Ray Fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Arizona’s request to cover some of the costs of fighting the Shake Fire.

Approximately 200 resources are assigned to both incidents, including hand crews, engines and water tenders.

Arizona News

Sonora Quest waiting room in Buckeye...

Payne Moses

Sonora Quest Laboratories opens first patient service center in Buckeye

Sonora Quest Laboratories recently opened its first patient service center (PSC) in Buckeye, the company announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Animal rescuers pull a large lizard out of a Phoenix freeway storm drain on July 10, 2024....

KTAR.com

Large lizard seen crawling along Phoenix freeway during rush hour

Leapin’ lizards! A large reptile was seen on video crawling along a Phoenix freeway during rush hour Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

stock image of somebody looking at a tax form that has "scam" written across it, next to a calculat...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale financial services company ordered to repay more than $1M for salesman’s fraud

A Scottsdale-based financial services company has to pay over $1 million in restitution after one of its salesmen was found to have committed fraud.

4 hours ago

Make Elections Fair initiative supporters submitted 584,124 signatures to the Arizona Secretary of ...

Kevin Stone

Make Elections Fair initiative would improve Arizona candidate quality, supporter says

One of the people behind a ballot initiative to overhaul the Arizona primary system said the proposal would improve candidate quality and provide better outcomes for voters.

7 hours ago

gavel hitting wood...

KTAR.com

Phoenix woman sentenced for migrant smuggling, assault of a federal agent

A Phoenix woman pleaded guilty to alien smuggling and assault of a federal officer on Sep. 6, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

7 hours ago

Arizona Congressional District 1 Democratic primary debate recap...

KTAR.com

Race for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary remains tight

The Democratic primary for Arizona’s CD01 remains competitive, yet 35% of voters are undecided weeks before Election Day.

7 hours ago

