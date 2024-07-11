PHOENIX – Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire in northern Arizona remained in effect Thursday, four days after they were issued.

The fire was measured at 2,019 acres with no containment, but growth was slowing, according to the latest incident command report.

The Pius Fire started 20 miles northeast of Payson around 12:30 p.m. Monday. The cause is undetermined.

On Monday night, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office put areas around Bear Canyon Lake in Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and Knoll Lake in Coconino National Forest into the “GO” evacuation status.

The Knoll Lake status moved to “SET” on Tuesday, but evacuations are still in effect for all areas south of Forest Road 225, west of FR 34, north of FR 300 and east of FR 115.

According to Thursday morning’s incident report, 233 personnel were assigned to battle the wildfire, with four engines, four dozers, one helicopter and one water tender.

Powerlines that supply electricity to metro Phoenix are located about 3.5 miles southeast of the wildfire.

The Christopher Creek, Payson, Young, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard communities can expect to be impacted by smoke, fire officials said.

This is an updated version of a story originally published July 9, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.