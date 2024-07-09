Close
Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire northeast of Payson remain in effect

Jul 9, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 2:00 pm

An aerial view shows smoke from the Pius Fire in northern Arizona on July 9, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

An aerial view shows smoke from the Pius Fire in northern Arizona on July 9, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

(KTAR News Photo/Troy Barrett)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Evacuation orders for the Pius Fire in northern Arizona remained in effect Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office put areas around Bear Canyon Lake in Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and Knoll Lake in Coconino National Forest in “GO” status on Monday night.

The evacuation zone includes areas north of Forest Road 300, east of FR 115, south of FR 225 and west of FR 34.

The Pius Fire started 20 miles northeast of Payson around 12:30 p.m. Monday. It was last measured at 460 acres, with no containment.

Powerlines that supply electricity to metro Phoenix are located about 4 miles southeast of the wildfire.

The Christopher Creek, Payson, Young, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard communities can expect to be impacted by smoke, fire officials said.

According to the latest incident command report, 76 personnel were assigned to battle the Pius Fire, with four helicopters, four engines, five dozers, and one water tender.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

