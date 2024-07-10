PHOENIX — A 66-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor in northwestern Arizona, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls on Monday night of gunshots and found a man inside his property with multiple gunshot wounds and in critical condition.

After investigation, YCSO found that the first caller was the victim who was shot.

The suspect, Frank Ross, was discovered standing beside a parked vehicle outside of the residence. Deputies said that Ross did not respond to verbal commands and was apprehended.

Emergency responders flew the victim to Flagstaff Medical Center, where he was to have surgery early Tuesday. His current status is unknown.

Interviews conducted by YCSO revealed that Ross lived in the neighborhood of the victim. Ross had allegedly been an earlier altercation with the victim and had shot several bullets into the residence.

Authorities said Ross was arrested and booked into Yavapai County Jail on numerous felonies featuring attempted homicide.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.