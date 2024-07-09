Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run crash

Jul 9, 2024, 12:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on the side of the road in the city of Rochester on Monday night when he was struck by an SUV that continued without stopping, Rochester Police said in a statement. Investigators later located the vehicle and its 81-year-old driver. The investigation continues, and no charges have been filed.

Pogorek, 57, graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1989 and joined the New Hampshire Air National Guard in 1999. He was named commander in 2022, serving as a top adviser to Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s adjutant general and overseeing all operations at Pease Air National Guard Base.

“On behalf of the entire state of New Hampshire, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Gen. Pogorek,” Sununu said in a statement. “Gen. Pogorek served his state, country, and community with honor. His commitment and contributions to the Granite State will never be forgotten.”

United States News

U.S. Army soldiers stand next to trucks arriving loaded with humanitarian aid at the U.S.-built flo...

Associated Press

US-built pier will be put back in Gaza for several days to move aid, then permanently removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pier built by the U.S. military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will be reinstalled Wednesday to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently, several U.S. officials said. It would deal the final blow to a project long plagued by bad weather, security […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - A utility pole stands in the middle of a marsh at sunset on Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Gee...

Associated Press

Georgia slave descendants submit signatures to fight zoning changes they say threaten their homes

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Residents of one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants submitted signatures Tuesday, hoping to force a referendum on whether to reverse zoning changes that they fear will make them sell their land. Elected commissioners in Georgia’s McIntosh County voted in September to weaken zoning restrictions that for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley releases her delegates so they can back Donald Trump at the RNC next week

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year’s Republican primary so that they’re free to support Donald Trump at next week’s convention, a move that goes toward solidifying GOP support around the party’s presumptive nominee. Haley on Tuesday opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pair of giant pandas from China acclimating to new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two giant pandas sent from China to the San Diego Zoo last month are acclimating well to their new home, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said Tuesday. The pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are not on public display yet but the zoo released the first photos of the pair […]

2 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk attend a news conf...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy is adept at pushing for the aid Ukraine needs, but NATO membership is still elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven to be an adept navigator of international relations in defense of his country, publicly cajoling and sometimes loudly complaining to get the military assistance his war-ravaged country needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. But, as he attends this week’s summit of NATO leaders in Washington, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This aerial photo shows Lincoln Hills juvenile prison on Dec. 10, 2015, in Irma, Wis. Former...

Associated Press

Former guards and inmate families urge lawmakers to fix Wisconsin prisons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former guards in Wisconsin prisons and family members of people incarcerated there urged lawmakers Tuesday to address what they said were systemic problems within the state’s prison system going back years. They detailed allegations of sexual harassment by supervisors, retaliation against prison guards who dare to speak out and abuse of […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run crash