ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Arizona gas station

Jul 9, 2024, 5:00 PM

File photo showing the top part of a blank Powerball entry form....

A Powerball ticket purchased at a Casa Grande convenience store won $150,000 on July 8, 2024. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Check your Powerball tickets because a slip worth $150,000 was sold at an Arizona gas station for Monday’s drawing, Arizona Lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip at 2187 East Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande.

The winning numbers were 20, 22, 31, 33 and 45 with a Powerball of 1.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball number for a $50,000 payout. Its face value was tripled due to a Power Play of 3, which the purchaser added on for an extra dollar.

The odds of winning a Powerball with a $50,000 value are 1 in 913,129.

Drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and each entry costs $2.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

