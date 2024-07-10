Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Arizona gas station

PHOENIX — Check your Powerball tickets because a slip worth $150,000 was sold at an Arizona gas station for Monday’s drawing, Arizona Lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip at 2187 East Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande.

The winning numbers were 20, 22, 31, 33 and 45 with a Powerball of 1.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball number for a $50,000 payout. Its face value was tripled due to a Power Play of 3, which the purchaser added on for an extra dollar.

The odds of winning a Powerball with a $50,000 value are 1 in 913,129.

Drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and each entry costs $2.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

