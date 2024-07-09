Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A New Jersey Democratic power broker pleads not guilty to state racketeering charges

Jul 9, 2024, 9:55 AM

FILE - George Norcross, New Jersey businessman, is seen, Aug. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. Norcross an...

FILE - George Norcross, New Jersey businessman, is seen, Aug. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. Norcross and co-defendants in a criminal racketeering case brough by the state attorney general pleaded not guilty in state court Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Democratic power broker charged with racketeering by the state attorney general pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he threatened people whose properties he sought to take over and orchestrated tax incentive legislation to benefit organizations he controlled.

George E. Norcross III and four other co-defendants appeared in state Superior Court in Mercer County to enter their pleas in response to Attorney General Matt Platkin’s criminal charges unsealed last month. They all pleaded not guilty.

“My client emphatically states that he is not guilty,” Norcoss’ attorney Michael Critchley told Judge Peter Warshaw.

A sixth co-defendant sent a letter to the judge saying his lawyer is currently involved in another trial and hasn’t entered a plea yet, Warshaw said.

The charges, brought by a Democratic attorney general, against a longtime influential Democrat put the state’s dominant political party under scrutiny in an election year and as the state’s senior U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is on trial in New York on unrelated federal bribery charges.

In a sign of how contentious the trial could be, the prosecutors and defense attorneys went back and forth Tuesday over nearly 14,000 pages of documents the state has yet to turn over to the defendants as required under the rules. The attorney general’s office sought to subject those documents to an order barring their distribution to third parties, like the news media, while the defense argued there shouldn’t be any such order.

The judge pushed the parties to agree to a temporary order barring the release of those records through Sept. 9 while the parties sort out what should be kept from third parties and what could be passed along.

“You can only imagine my enthusiasm for having to serve as a referee for what if any of this discovery should be subjected to a protective order,” Warshaw said.

Among the items prosecutors have already mentioned in the indictment are recordings, including a profanity-laden call of Nocross in which he tells a developer he’ll face “enormous consequences.” The person asks if Norcross is threatening him, and Norcross responds, “Absolutely,” according to the indictment.

Defense attorneys said Tuesday they planned to challenge the apparent wiretaps that led to those recordings.

Norcross is charged with operating a criminal enterprise over more than a decade, starting in 2012, in which he threatened property owners whose land he sought to acquire, used Camden, New Jersey, city government to acquire land and tailored legislation for tax incentives that benefited companies he controlled. Those allegations have been the subject of investigations for years, with Norcross denying any wrongdoing and praising the good his investments did for the economically hard-up city of Camden, across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

He’s said the prosecution was politically motivated and without merit. He angrily denounced the charges the day they were unsealed and sat in the front row at the attorney general’s news conference.

Norcross is a wealthy executive of an insurance firm and, until 2021, a Democratic National Committee member who also contributed financially to state and national Democrats. He’s since moved to Palm Beach, Florida, where he had been listed before as a member of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

He’s long been a boogeyman of many progressive New Jersey Democrats, who saw him as enriching himself while poorer residents languished.

A longtime kingmaker in southern New Jersey, Norcross often wielded influence through back channels. An old friend of the former Senate president and current gubernatorial candidate Steve Sweeney, Norcross played a key role in getting economic tax incentive legislation passed in 2013. His brothers are lobbyist and co-defendant Philip Norcross — who pleaded not guilty on Tuesday as well — and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, a former state legislator who is not charged.

In addition to the Norcross brothers pleading not guilty, attorney William M. Tambussi; Camden Community Partnership chief executive and former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd; and development company executive John J. O’Donnell have pleaded not guilty.

Sidney R. Brown, chief executive of trucking and logistics company NFI, was not in court as his attorney is representing a co-defendant in the Menendez trial in New York, according to the judge.

United States News

Associated Press

New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said Tuesday. Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on the side of the road in the city of Rochester on Monday night when he was struck by an SUV that […]

3 minutes ago

U.S. Army soldiers stand next to trucks arriving loaded with humanitarian aid at the U.S.-built flo...

Associated Press

US-built pier will be put back in Gaza for several days to move aid, then permanently removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pier built by the U.S. military to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza will be reinstalled Wednesday to be used for several days, but then the plan is to pull it out permanently, several U.S. officials said. It would deal the final blow to a project long plagued by bad weather, security […]

27 minutes ago

FILE - A utility pole stands in the middle of a marsh at sunset on Sapelo Island, Ga., a Gullah-Gee...

Associated Press

Georgia slave descendants submit signatures to fight zoning changes they say threaten their homes

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Residents of one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants submitted signatures Tuesday, hoping to force a referendum on whether to reverse zoning changes that they fear will make them sell their land. Elected commissioners in Georgia’s McIntosh County voted in September to weaken zoning restrictions that for […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nikki Haley releases her delegates so they can back Donald Trump at the RNC next week

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year’s Republican primary so that they’re free to support Donald Trump at next week’s convention, a move that goes toward solidifying GOP support around the party’s presumptive nominee. Haley on Tuesday opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pair of giant pandas from China acclimating to new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two giant pandas sent from China to the San Diego Zoo last month are acclimating well to their new home, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said Tuesday. The pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are not on public display yet but the zoo released the first photos of the pair […]

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk attend a news conf...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy is adept at pushing for the aid Ukraine needs, but NATO membership is still elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven to be an adept navigator of international relations in defense of his country, publicly cajoling and sometimes loudly complaining to get the military assistance his war-ravaged country needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. But, as he attends this week’s summit of NATO leaders in Washington, […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

A New Jersey Democratic power broker pleads not guilty to state racketeering charges