Which storylines should tailgaters be on the lookout for in training camp?

Kyler Murray’s 1st healthy offseason in the new offense

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray impressed in limited snaps last season, and a full healthy offseason working with head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing should set up for a comfortable second season in the scheme.

A lot was made about Murray’s adjustment to new footwork in Petzing’s system that took a bit to get used to, but this summer is about taking the offense to the next level.

Cardinals offensive players have praised Murray’s leadership, while he’s embraced changing the narrative around Arizona’s team.

Second-year wide receiver Michael Wilson has also talked about the extra work he and Murray put in to improve their chemistry, playing catch at various high schools throughout the offseason.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s impact on the WR room

Now let’s discuss what Murray has to work with.

No. 4 overall draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the most exciting addition made on either side of the ball this offseason, and the early returns from OTAs looked exactly how everyone expected with Harrison exuding the professional DNA he was born with.

The addition of Harrison as a true No. 1 option among receivers will do wonders for the rest of the group, allowing Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zay Jones and tight end Trey McBride to feast off easier assignments.

Veteran additions at key defensive positions

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was signed as one of the bigger free-agent acquisitions as the Cardinals injected some veteran leadership into a room that was otherwise comprised of rookies and second-year players.

“Smurph,” as his rookies have called him, was signed away from the Tennessee Titans, where he overlapped a season with Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. The general manager finding the sort of leadership he’s familiar with could help further build the culture he and Gannon are working to establish in Year 2.

Arizona also added veteran defensive linemen Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols, adding reliability and big bodies along the front seven.