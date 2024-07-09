PHOENIX – A 19-year-old woman was released from the hospital and arrested on Monday for allegedly causing a fatal crash in north Phoenix last week, authorities said.

Madison Carey was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with a fiery collision Friday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene near Pinnacle Peak Road and Tatum Boulevard around 8:35 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department was working to extinguish two burning cars.

Six people, including Carey, were hospitalized after the crash. One of them, 53-year-old Juliene Aumani, did not survive her injuries, police said.

What led up to fatal crash in north Phoenix

Preliminary information suggested that Carey was driving alone in a Fiat heading west on Pinnacle Peak Road when her car left the roadway and hit bushes and trees on the north side easement. The vehicle then veered back into the roadway and crossed the centerline, striking a Toyota Corolla with five adult occupants, police said.

Aumani was a passenger in the Corolla. One other passenger was seriously injured but was expected to survive, and the three other occupants were in stable condition, police said Saturday.

“Detectives are investigating if impairment was a factor. Additional details about the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson said in a media advisory.

