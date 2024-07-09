Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Driver in fatal north Phoenix crash released from hospital, taken to jail

Jul 9, 2024, 7:43 AM

Mugshot of Madison Carey, who was released from the hospital and booked into jail on July 8, 2024, ...

Madison Carey was released from the hospital and booked into jail on July 8, 2024, three days after allegedly causing a fatal crash in north Phoenix. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 19-year-old woman was released from the hospital and arrested on Monday for allegedly causing a fatal crash in north Phoenix last week, authorities said.

Madison Carey was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with a fiery collision Friday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene near Pinnacle Peak Road and Tatum Boulevard around 8:35 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department was working to extinguish two burning cars.

Six people, including Carey, were hospitalized after the crash. One of them, 53-year-old Juliene Aumani, did not survive her injuries, police said.

RELATED STORIES

What led up to fatal crash in north Phoenix

Preliminary information suggested that Carey was driving alone in a Fiat heading west on Pinnacle Peak Road when her car left the roadway and hit bushes and trees on the north side easement. The vehicle then veered back into the roadway and crossed the centerline, striking a Toyota Corolla with five adult occupants, police said.

Aumani was a passenger in the Corolla. One other passenger was seriously injured but was expected to survive, and the three other occupants were in stable condition, police said Saturday.

“Detectives are investigating if impairment was a factor. Additional details about the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Mayra Reeson said in a media advisory.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dr. Girish Mour, left, and Dr. David Lott look in on Marty Kedian after his larynx transplant surge...

Associated Press

Arizona surgeons help cancer patient regain voice with rare larynx transplant

A cancer patient has regained his voice after Arizona surgeons removed his cancerous larynx and replaced it with a donated one.

20 minutes ago

Two of the arrests by Mesa PD after fentanyl bust...

KTAR.com

3 people found in possession of fentanyl worth $1.2M in Mesa, police say

Three people were found in possession of fentanyl pills worth $1.2 million in street value last week in Mesa, authorities announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

School supplies, including pen, paper, notebooks...

Payne Moses

APS’ Supply My Class program offers up to $500 worth of classroom supplies to Valley teachers

Arizona Public Service (APS) has relaunched their "Supply My Class" program to provide teachers located in APS territory with school supplies for the fast-approaching academic year.

3 hours ago

A black and white dog named Pandora on the left and a black and white cat named Smokey on the right...

KTAR.com

Arizona Animal Welfare League offering free pet adoptions in Phoenix, Chandler

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free pet adoptions for animals over 1 year old at two Valley locations.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Phoenix Rescue Mission doing its best to save lives during brutal summer heat

In this episode of Sharper Point, Jim Sharpe points out the amazing job the folks at the Phoenix Rescue Mission are doing to combat the heat and keep as many people as safe as possible. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Phoenix Rescue Mission doing its best to save lives during brutal summer heat

In this episode of Sharper Point, Jim Sharpe points out the amazing job the folks at the Phoenix Rescue Mission are doing to combat the heat and keep as many people safe as possible. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Driver in fatal north Phoenix crash released from hospital, taken to jail