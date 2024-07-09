Close
ARIZONA NEWS

APS’ Supply My Class program offers up to $500 worth of classroom supplies to Valley teachers

Jul 9, 2024, 10:00 AM

School supplies, including pen, paper, notebooks...

APS is once again supporting teachers with its Supply My Class program. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service has relaunched its Supply My Class program to provide teachers located in APS territory with school supplies ahead of the fast-approaching academic year.

Applicants can apply for a chance to win a $500 gift card, with an application deadline of Aug. 11.

Participants must be full-time instructors at Title 1 K-12 public or charter schools in APS service territory. Past winners are eligible to apply.

APS said it only takes about 60 seconds to fill out an application.

Randomly selected winners will be notified directly by APS on how to received their gift cards by Oct. 4.

“Teachers are on the frontlines of shaping our next generation of leaders,” Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS, said in a press release. “This program is just a small way we can lend them a hand and thank them for all they do.”

Supply My Class was introduced in 2018 and has doled out school supplies to over 5,000 teachers.

Its primary goal is to ease the burden on teachers who have to purchase supplies out of their own pockets. A 2022 National Education Association survey discovered more than 90% of teachers used their own money to buy classroom items.

Video: Phoenix Rescue Mission doing its best to save lives during brutal summer heat

