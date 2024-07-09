PHOENIX — Chandler police are looking for two good Samaritans who helped a woman believed to be an assault victim.

Officers responded to a distress call on Sunday shortly after 4 a.m. near Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street to assist a woman who was an alleged assault victim.

Evidence suggests one of the good Samaritans, a woman, helped the victim cross the street near downtown Chandler. The second good Samaritan, a man, helped drive the victim home in a silver or light-colored single-cab pickup truck.

The good Samaritans are important to furthering the investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ashley Nolan at 480-782-4479.

