Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Peoria man

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old Peoria man who was last seen on Monday.

Carlton Naseth, who was last seen north of Happy Valley Road and 83rd Avenue, was wearing a black long sleeve with white lettering across the chest, gray pants, that are possibly sweatpants, and dark shoes.

He is 6-foot-2, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Carlton was last seen driving a 2018 dark gray, four door Honda Civic with Arizona license plate number G H E B I S.

Anyone with information on Naseth’s whereabouts should call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.