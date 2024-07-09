Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

USA Pickleball signs warehouse lease in Tempe

Jul 9, 2024, 4:25 AM

File photo of people playing pickleball. (Facebook Photo/Pickleball Kingdom)...

File photo of people playing pickleball. (Facebook Photo/Pickleball Kingdom)

(Facebook Photo/Pickleball Kingdom)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — USA Pickleball signed a new warehouse lease in Tempe in order to better support the community amidst the sport’s rapid growth.

What will the new warehouse be used for?

The warehouse will be utilized for storing tournament equipment while also acting as a storage space for USA Pickleball Serves, the charitable branch of USA Pickleball.

“We thrilled to assist the USA Pickleball Association in finding a warehouse that meets its growing needs,” NAI Horizon Associate Whitney Heritage said in a release. “This lease represents a critical step in supporting its continued expansion of the sport.”

What is USA Pickleball’s presence in the Valley?

RELATED STORIES

USA pickleball currently has its headquarters in Surprise but an 11-acre pickleball facility is set to be built in Scottsdale and will be home to the sport’s U.S. national team.

The first phase of the new facility is expected to open in the fall. The first phase will feature 28 oversized indoor courts, a pro shop, café, locker rooms and private event spaces.

The new headquarters will be located near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Madison Carey, who was released from the hospital and booked into jail on July 8, 2024, ...

KTAR.com

Driver in fatal north Phoenix crash released from hospital, taken to jail

A 19-year-old woman was released from the hospital and arrested on Monday for allegedly causing a fatal crash in north Phoenix last week.

2 minutes ago

Low temperatures in Phoenix are on the rise in July. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Low temperatures continue to rise as Phoenix remains in excessive heat warning

Phoenix is seeing similarly scorching temperatures to start this month as the record-setting July from last year, but a local climate expert is seeing a shift in one area.

3 hours ago

CINÉXL is a new amenity at the Harkins Theatres Park West 14 in Peoria. (Harkins Theatres File Pho...

Bailey Leasure

Harkins completes phase one of remodel to West Valley location

Harkins Theatres has announced it has completed phase one of its remodeling to its Park West 14 location in Peoria.

4 hours ago

Vendors at Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show at State Farm Stadium...

Payne Moses

State Farm Stadium hosts Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show this weekend

The Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show will take place this weekend at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

4 hours ago

Fight against Chandler human trafficking ramps up...

KTAR.com

Police looking for two good Samaritans who helped Chandler assault victim

Chandler police are looking for two good Samaritans who helped a woman believed to be a victim of assault on Sunday. 

12 hours ago

People use umbrellas to block the sun while waiting to take a photoat the "Welcome to Las Vegas" si...

Associated Press

More than 146 million people around the U.S. under heat alerts Monday

California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Idaho on Monday were all under an excessive heat warning.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

USA Pickleball signs warehouse lease in Tempe