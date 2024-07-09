USA Pickleball signs warehouse lease in Tempe

PHOENIX — USA Pickleball signed a new warehouse lease in Tempe in order to better support the community amidst the sport’s rapid growth.

What will the new warehouse be used for?

The warehouse will be utilized for storing tournament equipment while also acting as a storage space for USA Pickleball Serves, the charitable branch of USA Pickleball.

“We thrilled to assist the USA Pickleball Association in finding a warehouse that meets its growing needs,” NAI Horizon Associate Whitney Heritage said in a release. “This lease represents a critical step in supporting its continued expansion of the sport.”

What is USA Pickleball’s presence in the Valley?

USA pickleball currently has its headquarters in Surprise but an 11-acre pickleball facility is set to be built in Scottsdale and will be home to the sport’s U.S. national team.

The first phase of the new facility is expected to open in the fall. The first phase will feature 28 oversized indoor courts, a pro shop, café, locker rooms and private event spaces.

The new headquarters will be located near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way.

