PHOENIX — Southbound Interstate 17 partially reopened near Sunset Point on Monday evening after the Perry Tank Fire, authorities said.

The left lane is now open at milepost 259. The right lane remains closed, while the northbound lanes of the freeway are open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed at milepost 259, about 60 miles north of downtown Phoenix, around 1:50 p.m.

The fire was estimated to be between 75-100 acres as of 2:25 p.m., according to the Bureau of Land Management.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.