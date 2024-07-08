Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Interstate 17 fully reopens near Sunset Point after Perry Tank Fire

Jul 8, 2024, 2:06 PM | Updated: Jul 9, 2024, 6:19 am

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed near Sunset Point July 8, 2024, due to a brush fire. (ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — Southbound Interstate 17 was fully reopened near Sunset Point by Tuesday morning after a closure the day before due to the Perry Tank Fire, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at milepost 259, about 60 miles north of downtown Phoenix, around 1:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The left lane reopened Monday night, and right lane cleared overnight.

The northbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes on Monday afternoon.

The Perry Tank Fire was estimated to be between 75-100 acres as of 2:25 p.m., according to the Bureau of Land Management.

No other information was available.

