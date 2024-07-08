PHOENIX — Southbound Interstate 17 was closed near Sunset Point on Monday afternoon due to the Perry Tank Fire, authorities said.

The highway was closed at milepost 259, about 60 miles north of downtown Phoenix, around 1:50 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The fire was estimated to be between 75-100 acres as of 2:25 p.m., according to the Bureau of Land Management.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No other information was available.

