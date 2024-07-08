Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 17 closed in both directions near Sunset Point for brush fire

Jul 8, 2024, 2:06 PM | Updated: 2:27 pm

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed near Sunset Point July 8, 2024, due to a brush fire. (ADOT Phot...

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed near Sunset Point July 8, 2024, due to a brush fire. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Interstate 17 was closed in both directions near Sunset Point on Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.

The freeway was closed northbound at milepost 252 and southbound at milepost 259, about 60 miles north of downtown Phoenix, around 1:50 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The fire was estimated to be between 75-100 acres as of 2:25 p.m., according to the Bureau of Land Management.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No other information was available.

