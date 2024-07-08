PHOENIX – A lucky player hit a progressive jackpot worth $335,939 last week in an Arizona Lottery Fast Play game, officials announced Monday.

A ticket purchased Thursday at the Quick Stop at 2344 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix won what has been the game’s largest payout to date.

The Lightning Fast Cash Double Bonus progressive jackpot resets to $40,000 after a win. Last week’s jackpot was the first since Dec. 29, 2023.

Since the $10 game began May 2, 2023, three of its five progressive jackpots have been claimed.

Lightning Fast Cash Double Bonus is one of 19 current Arizona Lottery Fast Play games, with entries ranging from $1 to $20. Players can buy Fast Play tickets at any Arizona Lottery retail counter or vending machine.

Arizona Lottery jackpot isn’t only recent big win

Two other Valley lottery players won five-digit prizes recently.

A Powerball ticket from Skyline Liquor at Broadway and Crismon roads in Mesa won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The $2 entry matched four of the five white numbers drawn — 5, 32, 35, 39 and 49 — plus the red Powerball of 21 in the multistate lottery game.

Meanwhile, a West Valley player won $10,000 in the Home Run Riches game on Wednesday. That ticket came from the Walmart at Bell and Litchfield roads.

Home Run Riches is a $2 Fast Play game that started Feb. 6. It has three top prizes of $10,000, two of which remain.

