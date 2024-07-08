Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix player hits $335,939 progressive jackpot in Arizona Lottery Fast Play game

Jul 8, 2024, 1:00 PM

Stock image of stacks of hundred-dollar bills. A Phoenix player hit a progressive jackpot worth $33...

A Phoenix player hit a progressive jackpot worth $335,939 on July 4, 2024, in Lightning Fast Cash Double Bonus, an Arizona Lottery Fast Play game. (Unsplash Photo)

(Unsplash Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A lucky player hit a progressive jackpot worth $335,939 last week in an Arizona Lottery Fast Play game, officials announced Monday.

A ticket purchased Thursday at the Quick Stop at 2344 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix won what has been the game’s largest payout to date.

The Lightning Fast Cash Double Bonus progressive jackpot resets to $40,000 after a win. Last week’s jackpot was the first since Dec. 29, 2023.

Since the $10 game began May 2, 2023, three of its five progressive jackpots have been claimed.

Lightning Fast Cash Double Bonus is one of 19 current Arizona Lottery Fast Play games, with entries ranging from $1 to $20. Players can buy Fast Play tickets at any Arizona Lottery retail counter or vending machine.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona Lottery jackpot isn’t only recent big win

Two other Valley lottery players won five-digit prizes recently.

A Powerball ticket from Skyline Liquor at Broadway and Crismon roads in Mesa won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The $2 entry matched four of the five white numbers drawn — 5, 32, 35, 39 and 49 — plus the red Powerball of 21 in the multistate lottery game.

Meanwhile, a West Valley player won $10,000 in the Home Run Riches game on Wednesday. That ticket came from the Walmart at Bell and Litchfield roads.

Home Run Riches is a $2 Fast Play game that started Feb. 6. It has three top prizes of $10,000, two of which remain.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Banner Imaging and HeartFlow are collaborating to offer a new program to help new patients detect c...

Bailey Leasure

New Banner Health Center in Scottsdale is set to open Tuesday

A new Banner health center in Scottsdale that will provide primary care and other health services, is set to open Tuesday.

1 hour ago

File photo of a sample ballot. Three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to quali...

Kevin Stone

Here are the 3 Arizona voter initiatives that met signature deadline for 2024 election

The organizers for three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot before last week’s deadline.

2 hours ago

Split image of a Goodyear Police Department on the left and the mugshot of Michael Gelleny on the r...

KTAR.com

Goodyear man told police he killed wife to end her pain and suffering, according to court records

A Goodyear man told police he killed his wife over the weekend to end her pain and suffering, according to court records.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat

What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat. Jim Sharpe explains in his Sharper Point commentary.

4 hours ago

A project to widen a highway through Prescott started on Monday, according to transportation offici...

Bailey Leasure

State Route 69 project to widen highway through Prescott begins

The State Route 69 project, that will add one lane to the State Route 69 highway in Prescott, started on Monday.

4 hours ago

Stock photo of a police car with lights on at night. Two people were found dead inside a car near D...

KTAR.com

2 people with gunshot wounds found dead inside car near west Phoenix mall

Two people were found dead inside a car near a west Phoenix mall on Sunday night, authorities said. The victims had gunshot wounds.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Phoenix player hits $335,939 progressive jackpot in Arizona Lottery Fast Play game