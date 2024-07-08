Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Banner Health Center in Scottsdale is set to open Tuesday

Jul 8, 2024, 12:00 PM

Banner Health Center Raintree, a new health center in Scottsdale, is set to open Tuesday. (Banner Health Photo)

(Banner Health Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Banner Health Center Raintree, a new health center in Scottsdale, is set to open Tuesday.

The new health center will be located at 8901 East Raintree Drive, Suite 150 and will be open from Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Banner Health Center Raintree, like our other health facilities, is committed to providing comprehensive care for our patients and their families,” Dr. Shiva Birdi, CEO of Banner Medical Group, said in a press release.

What services will be offered at the new health center?

The services at the new health center will include immunizations, newborn and pediatric care, senior care, on-site labs, physicals, sinus and respiratory care, pharmacist support and more.

The new health center will have ten providers specializing in internal and family medicine, senior care, behavioral health and general pediatrics.

RELATED STORIES

“Our goal is to build lasting relationships with our patients and create personalized care plans with an emphasis on prevention and wellness,” Birdi said.

Additional specialists will rotate through the facility to provide patients with convenient access to care in the future, according to the release. 

Patients can now book appointments online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dying saguaro cactuses...

David Veenstra

Phoenix breaks nearly 40-year-old daily heat record on Monday

A new daily heat record was reached on Monday in Phoenix as the temperature reached 116 degrees on July 8 for the first time in city history.

25 minutes ago

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed near Sunset Point July 8, 2024, due to a brush fire. (ADOT Phot...

KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closed in both directions near Sunset Point for brush fire

Interstate 17 was closed in both directions near Sunset Point on Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Stock image of stacks of hundred-dollar bills. A Phoenix player hit a progressive jackpot worth $33...

KTAR.com

Phoenix player hits $335,939 progressive jackpot in Arizona Lottery Fast Play game

A lucky player hit a progressive jackpot worth $335,939 last week in an Arizona Lottery Fast Play game, officials announced Monday.

2 hours ago

File photo of a sample ballot. Three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to quali...

Kevin Stone

Here are the 3 Arizona voter initiatives that met signature deadline for 2024 election

The organizers for three Arizona voter initiatives submitted enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot before last week’s deadline.

4 hours ago

Split image of a Goodyear Police Department on the left and the mugshot of Michael Gelleny on the r...

KTAR.com

Goodyear man told police he killed wife to end her pain and suffering, according to court records

A Goodyear man told police he killed his wife over the weekend to end her pain and suffering, according to court records.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat

What metro Phoenix needs to change to combat extreme heat. Jim Sharpe explains in his Sharper Point commentary.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

New Banner Health Center in Scottsdale is set to open Tuesday