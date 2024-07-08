New Banner Health Center in Scottsdale is set to open Tuesday

PHOENIX — Banner Health Center Raintree, a new health center in Scottsdale, is set to open Tuesday.

The new health center will be located at 8901 East Raintree Drive, Suite 150 and will be open from Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Banner Health Center Raintree, like our other health facilities, is committed to providing comprehensive care for our patients and their families,” Dr. Shiva Birdi, CEO of Banner Medical Group, said in a press release.

What services will be offered at the new health center?

The services at the new health center will include immunizations, newborn and pediatric care, senior care, on-site labs, physicals, sinus and respiratory care, pharmacist support and more.

The new health center will have ten providers specializing in internal and family medicine, senior care, behavioral health and general pediatrics.

“Our goal is to build lasting relationships with our patients and create personalized care plans with an emphasis on prevention and wellness,” Birdi said.

Additional specialists will rotate through the facility to provide patients with convenient access to care in the future, according to the release.

Patients can now book appointments online.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.