Missing woman was 1 of the 2 people found dead in car in west Phoenix, police say

Jul 19, 2024, 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

Two people were found dead inside a car near Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix on July 7, 2024. (Unsplash Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One of the two people found dead inside a car in west Phoenix earlier this month has been identified as a missing woman, authorities announced Friday.

Doris Maricela Aguilar Aguilar, 25, had been reported missing July 1.

She and a man were found dead in a car parked near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, in the area of Desert Sky Mall, on July 7, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Juan Jose Velis Cuellar.

“Through the investigation and consultation with the Office of the Medical Examiner, it has been determined that the injuries suffered by Cuellar were self-inflicted,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said Friday in a media advisory update. “Any additional details about this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation.”

No information about how Aguilar died was released.

Aguilar and Cuellar apparently had been in the car for days when they were discovered by officers responding to an injured person call, police said.

The man had a possible gunshot wound, and a gun was found in the car.

This is an updated version of a story originally published July 8, 2024.

Video: Reaction to former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention

Mike Broomhead reacts to former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

