2 people with gunshot wounds found dead inside car near west Phoenix mall
Jul 8, 2024, 7:55 AM
PHOENIX – Two people were found dead inside a car near a west Phoenix mall on Sunday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to an injured person call at a parking lot near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, in the area of Desert Sky Mall, around 8:25 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car, police said.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were immediately available. Authorities were expected to release additional information Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.
