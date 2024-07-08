PHOENIX – Two people were found dead inside a car near a west Phoenix mall on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to an injured person call at a parking lot near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, in the area of Desert Sky Mall, around 8:25 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car, police said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. Authorities were expected to release additional information Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

