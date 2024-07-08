Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 people apparently were dead for days inside car near Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix

Jul 8, 2024, 7:55 AM | Updated: Jul 9, 2024, 6:57 am

Stock photo of a police car with lights on at night. Two people were found dead inside a car near D...

Two people were found dead inside a car near Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix on July 7, 2024. (Unsplash Photo)

(Unsplash Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Two people found dead inside a car parked near a west Phoenix mall on Sunday night apparently were there for days, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers responded to an injured person call at a parking lot near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, in the area of Desert Sky Mall, around 8:25 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman deceased inside a vehicle. Witnesses told officers the vehicle and the occupants appeared to be in the same position for several days,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory Monday afternoon.

The man had a possible gunshot wound, and a gun was found in the car, police said.

“The investigation remains active as detectives await the findings of the post-mortem exams,” Krynsky said.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dr. Girish Mour, left, and Dr. David Lott look in on Marty Kedian after his larynx transplant surge...

Associated Press

Arizona surgeons help cancer patient regain voice with rare larynx transplant

A cancer patient has regained his voice after Arizona surgeons removed his cancerous larynx and replaced it with a donated one.

15 minutes ago

Two of the arrests by Mesa PD after fentanyl bust...

KTAR.com

3 people found in possession of fentanyl worth $1.2M in Mesa, police say

Three people were found in possession of fentanyl pills worth $1.2 million in street value last week in Mesa, authorities announced Tuesday.

1 hour ago

School supplies, including pen, paper, notebooks...

Payne Moses

APS’ Supply My Class program offers up to $500 worth of classroom supplies to Valley teachers

Arizona Public Service (APS) has relaunched their "Supply My Class" program to provide teachers located in APS territory with school supplies for the fast-approaching academic year.

2 hours ago

A black and white dog named Pandora on the left and a black and white cat named Smokey on the right...

KTAR.com

Arizona Animal Welfare League offering free pet adoptions in Phoenix, Chandler

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free pet adoptions for animals over 1 year old at two Valley locations.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Phoenix Rescue Mission doing its best to save lives during brutal summer heat

In this episode of Sharper Point, Jim Sharpe points out the amazing job the folks at the Phoenix Rescue Mission are doing to combat the heat and keep as many people as safe as possible. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Phoenix Rescue Mission doing its best to save lives during brutal summer heat

In this episode of Sharper Point, Jim Sharpe points out the amazing job the folks at the Phoenix Rescue Mission are doing to combat the heat and keep as many people safe as possible. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

2 people apparently were dead for days inside car near Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix