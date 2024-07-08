PHOENIX – Two people found dead inside a car parked near a west Phoenix mall on Sunday night apparently were there for days, authorities said.

Officers responded to an injured person call at a parking lot near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, in the area of Desert Sky Mall, around 8:25 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman deceased inside a vehicle. Witnesses told officers the vehicle and the occupants appeared to be in the same position for several days,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory Monday afternoon.

The man had a possible gunshot wound, and a gun was found in the car, police said.

“The investigation remains active as detectives await the findings of the post-mortem exams,” Krynsky said.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.