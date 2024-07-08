State Route 69 project to widen highway through Prescott begins

PHOENIX — A project to widen a highway through Prescott started on Monday, according to transportation officials.

The State Route 69 project will cost $9.8 million, will run for nine months and is being done to increase highway safety, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT is working with the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization to construct a third travel lane in each direction over the mile between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Frontier Village.

What work will be done on the SR 69?

Work on the SR 69 project is being done to:

Construct curbs and gutters.

Install new pipe culverts and storm drains.

Remove and install a traffic signal.

Install signage and striping.

For the first part of the project, most of the road restrictions will be limited to overnight hours.

During the daytime, drivers may see brief restrictions due to work in front of driveways or side streets.

However, SR 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Heather Heights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays until Aug. 2. The speed limit will also be reduced to 35 mph during those times.

There will be no restrictions on weekends and state holidays, according ADOT.

The project is tentatively scheduled to shut down during the winter. Construction is expected completed in fall 2025.

