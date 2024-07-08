Woman hospitalized after west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A woman was sent to the hospital Sunday after she was found with a gunshot wound in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area north of 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road for a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn’t expected to be life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital for further care.

No suspect had been identified as of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

