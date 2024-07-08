Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from June 5-7

Jul 7, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm

Phoenix saw a daily heat record broken on Friday, measured at 118 degrees. (Photo by Mario Toma/Get...

Phoenix saw a daily heat record broken on Friday, measured at 118 degrees. (Photo by Mario Toma/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Toma/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From record-breaking heat to a busy Fourth of July for Phoenix firefighters, here are the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

Daily heat record over 40 years old broken in Phoenix on Friday

A new daily record for high temperatures on July 5 was broken in Phoenix, as Valley residents endured a sweltering Fourth of July weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across south-central and southwest Arizona earlier in the week to last from Thursday morning through Tuesday night.

Warning for potentially dangerous heat Friday morning, NWS announced the 118-degree daily record shortly after 3 p.m.

The record temperature is the hottest of the year so far, 11 degrees above normal for July 5 and breaks a record of 116 degrees set in 1983, over 40 years ago.

Former Serrano’s restaurant in Chandler sold to New Mexico operator

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants has sold its former Chandler location to another restaurant operator.

The deal for the 13,250-square-foot property closed Wednesday and was valued at $4.58 million or $346 per square foot.

The restaurant building was acquired by JAM Management LLC, which is owned by a group that operates restaurants in New Mexico, but one of its founding members, Joshua Martinez, lives in Chandler.

Woman dies, 5 others hospitalized after fiery crash in north Phoenix

A woman died, and five more people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, according to authorities.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call involving a vehicle collision near Pinnacle Peak Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Six people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. A 53-year-old woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Missing Flagstaff woman’s remains located, Flagstaff PD says

A missing Flagstaff woman’s remains have been found, the Flagstaff Police Department said on Friday.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday night, launching nearly a week-long investigation into her disappearance.

Over the course of the investigation, police processed evidence resulting in the arrest of her husband, 58-year-old Daniel Paduchowski, on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to 207 calls for service involving fires this Fourth of July

The Phoenix Fire Department had a busy Fourth of July night, authorities announced on Friday. There was a total of 207 fire calls for service in the city on Thursday.

Specifically, there were 194 fire calls in which Phoenix firetrucks responded within the city limits.

However, many more fires required organizations outside of Phoenix to come into the city and help fight growing blazes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hot air balloon remains after crash...

Payne Moses

Williams hot air balloon crash injures 3, damages 2 parked vehicles and other property

A hot air balloon crash near Ramada Inn Hotel in Williams Sunday morning injured three individuals and damaged two parked vehicles, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Interstate 17...

KTAR.com

One dead, two others seriously injured in crash on northbound I-17

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a crash on northbound I-17 in Phoenix, according to authorities.

18 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of a new building at Frye Data Center in Chandler, which is being developed ...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

CBRE gets city approval for data center expansion in Chandler

Chandler City Council voted June 27 to pass and adopt a resolution for a development agreement, rezoning and preliminary development plan for the expansion for Frye Data Center — a 150,000-square-foot campus owned by CBRE Investment Management.

22 hours ago

A man in Glendale was arrested Monday at the Lukeville Port of Entry border for trafficking over 45...

Bailey Leasure

Glendale man arrested for trafficking 450 kilograms of fentanyl

A man in Glendale was arrested Monday at the Lukeville Port of Entry border for trafficking over 450 kilograms of Fentanyl.

1 day ago

A person cools off during the Waterfront Blues Festival on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Portland, Ore. ...

Associated Press

Record-breaking heat wave threatening 130 million from coast to coast

Roughly 130 million people are threatened into next week from a heat wave that already has broken records with dangerously high temperatures.

1 day ago

View of US 60 at Grand Avenue...

Payne Moses

Westbound US 60 reopens northwest of Surprise following vehicle fire closure

The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue near Center Street were reopened Saturday night after a vehicle fire caused a closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from June 5-7