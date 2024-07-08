Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from July 5-7

Jul 7, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: Jul 8, 2024, 11:52 am

Phoenix saw a daily heat record broken on Friday, measured at 118 degrees. (Photo by Mario Toma/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From record-breaking heat to a busy Fourth of July for Phoenix firefighters, here are the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

Daily heat record over 40 years old broken in Phoenix on Friday

A new daily record for high temperatures on July 5 was broken in Phoenix, as Valley residents endured a sweltering Fourth of July weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across south-central and southwest Arizona earlier in the week to last from Thursday morning through Tuesday night.

Warning for potentially dangerous heat Friday morning, NWS announced the 118-degree daily record shortly after 3 p.m.

The record temperature is the hottest of the year so far, 11 degrees above normal for July 5 and breaks a record of 116 degrees set in 1983, over 40 years ago.

Former Serrano’s restaurant in Chandler sold to New Mexico operator

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants has sold its former Chandler location to another restaurant operator.

The deal for the 13,250-square-foot property closed Wednesday and was valued at $4.58 million or $346 per square foot.

The restaurant building was acquired by JAM Management LLC, which is owned by a group that operates restaurants in New Mexico, but one of its founding members, Joshua Martinez, lives in Chandler.

Woman dies, 5 others hospitalized after fiery crash in north Phoenix

A woman died, and five more people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, according to authorities.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call involving a vehicle collision near Pinnacle Peak Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Six people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. A 53-year-old woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Missing Flagstaff woman’s remains located, Flagstaff PD says

A missing Flagstaff woman’s remains have been found, the Flagstaff Police Department said on Friday.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday night, launching nearly a week-long investigation into her disappearance.

Over the course of the investigation, police processed evidence resulting in the arrest of her husband, 58-year-old Daniel Paduchowski, on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to 207 calls for service involving fires this Fourth of July

The Phoenix Fire Department had a busy Fourth of July night, authorities announced on Friday. There was a total of 207 fire calls for service in the city on Thursday.

Specifically, there were 194 fire calls in which Phoenix firetrucks responded within the city limits.

However, many more fires required organizations outside of Phoenix to come into the city and help fight growing blazes.

