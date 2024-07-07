Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Williams hot air balloon crash injures 3, damages 2 parked vehicles and other property

Jul 7, 2024, 2:15 PM

Hot air balloon remains after crash...

A hot air balloon malfunction injured three and damaged two cars on Sunday morning at Ramada Inn Hotel in Williams. (Photo provided by Williams PD)

(Photo provided by Williams PD)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A hot air balloon crash near Ramada Inn Hotel in Williams Sunday morning injured three individuals and damaged two parked vehicles, authorities said.

The crash occurred during setup at approximately 11:48 a.m., according to the Williams Police Department.

Dwayne Osborne, the balloon’s pilot, said the wind speeds gusted from a steady 7-8 miles per hour to 40-50 miles per hour. The gust caused the balloon to detach from its anchor point and collide with several objects.

Two individuals involved in the balloon’s setup were injured and the third was a nearby bystander.

All three were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

An 8-year-old female sustained a broken thumb and rope burn, a 15-year-old male had back and neck injuries and an adult female was found to have abrasions.

In addition to two parked vehicles, a light pole on the hotel property was bent and other vendor items felt damage from the crash.

Later inspection revealed damage to the southwest corner of Kennelly Concepts, a hospitality building a couple hundred feet away.

The Williams Fire Department was able to secure three propane tanks in the area and neutralize any remaining threat to the surrounding area.

Authorities informed the Federal Aviation Administration of the crash for ongoing investigation.

