PHOENIX — One person has died and two others are critically injured after a crash on northbound I-17 in Phoenix Sunday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

At around 1 a.m., troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety were investigating a possible DUI driver, who had stopped in the second lane of northbound I-17 in the area of Northern Avenue in Phoenix.

As the troopers worked to clear the vehicle, two other vehicles crashed in the freeway backup. As the troopers worked to clear those vehicles, another vehicle driving at high speed crashed into the two vehicles. One of the drivers in the vehicles died while two others, including a minor, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was traveling at high speed, is being evaluated for possible impairment. Detectives for the AZDPS are working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine what charges the driver will face.

There is no estimated time to reopen traffic lanes of northbound I-17 and the investigation is ongoing.

