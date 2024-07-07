Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60 reopens northwest of Surprise following vehicle fire closure

Jul 6, 2024, 5:19 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

Westbound lanes on US 60 were closed near Center Street on Saturday due to a vehicle fire. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue near Center Street were reopened Saturday night after a vehicle fire caused a closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure occurred at milepost 129 near Wittman around 4:45 p.m.

No eastbound lanes were affected by the fire.

All lanes were reopened at 5:45 p.m.

