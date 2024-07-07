PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue near Center Street were reopened Saturday night after a vehicle fire caused a closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure occurred at milepost 129 near Wittman around 4:45 p.m.

No eastbound lanes were affected by the fire.

All lanes were reopened at 5:45 p.m.

*CLOSURE* US 60 (Grand Ave) westbound is closed in Wittmann due to a vehicle fire at milepost 129. Traffic is proceeding on the shoulder. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/LEJBLnzvma — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 6, 2024

