Northbound I-17 reopened near Sunset Point after vehicle fire
Jul 6, 2024, 4:48 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm
(ADOT photo)
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were reopened Saturday near Sunset Point after a vehicle fire forced a closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.
The vehicle fire was at milepost 252, ADOT said. Daisy Mountain Fire personnel was on the scene to assist.
Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire near I-17 and Sunset Point. Please drive safely and expect possible traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/ytMYI65KNF
— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) July 6, 2024
Southbound lanes were unaffected, ADOT said.
