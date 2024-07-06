Northbound I-17 reopened near Sunset Point after vehicle fire

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were reopened Saturday near Sunset Point after a vehicle fire forced a closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The vehicle fire was at milepost 252, ADOT said. Daisy Mountain Fire personnel was on the scene to assist.

Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire near I-17 and Sunset Point. Please drive safely and expect possible traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/ytMYI65KNF — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) July 6, 2024

Southbound lanes were unaffected, ADOT said.

