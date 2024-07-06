Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound I-17 reopened near Sunset Point after vehicle fire

Jul 6, 2024, 4:48 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

Northbound lanes of I-17 were closed Saturday near Sunset Point due to a vehicle fire. (ADOT photo)

(ADOT photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were reopened Saturday near Sunset Point after a vehicle fire forced a closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The vehicle fire was at milepost 252, ADOT said. Daisy Mountain Fire personnel was on the scene to assist.

Southbound lanes were unaffected, ADOT said.

