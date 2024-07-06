Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound I-17 closed near Sunset Point for vehicle fire

Jul 6, 2024, 4:48 PM

Northbound lanes of I-17 were closed Saturday near Sunset Point due to a vehicle fire. (ADOT photo)

(ADOT photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed Saturday near Sunset Point because of a vehicle fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The vehicle fire is at milepost 252, ADOT said. Daisy Mountain Fire personnel was on the scene as of about 4:30 p.m.

Southbound lanes were unaffected, ADOT said.

Drivers planning to head to the high country should try to find an alternative route, such as State Route 87, which had its closure cleared up around 4:30 p.m.

