Northbound I-17 closed near Sunset Point for vehicle fire

PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed Saturday near Sunset Point because of a vehicle fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The vehicle fire is at milepost 252, ADOT said. Daisy Mountain Fire personnel was on the scene as of about 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire near I-17 and Sunset Point. Please drive safely and expect possible traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/ytMYI65KNF — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) July 6, 2024

Southbound lanes were unaffected, ADOT said.

Drivers planning to head to the high country should try to find an alternative route, such as State Route 87, which had its closure cleared up around 4:30 p.m.

