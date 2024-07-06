PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 87 were reopened south of Payson Saturday evening after a brush fire caused a closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

The closure, which started around 1:45 p.m., was two miles north of Mount Ord North Trailhead near milepost 231 nearly to where State Route 188 meets SR 87 near Deer Creek Trailhead.

One southbound lane was also closed due to the fire.

All lanes were reopened by 4:30 p.m.

