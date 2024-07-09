Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State Farm Stadium hosts Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show this weekend

Jul 9, 2024, 4:05 AM

Vendors at Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show at State Farm Stadium...

An inside look at the Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show. (Evolve Marketing Photo)

(Evolve Marketing Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show will take place this weekend at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where home improvement, landscaping and DIY experts combine their talents to educate and entertain community members.

From Friday to Sunday, the largest home show in the Southwest will offer attractions and seminars that enlighten people of all ages.

The indoor, air-conditioned summer event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

RELATED STORIES

All parking at State Farm Stadium is free for the duration of the event.

“This show is bigger than ever – featuring more than 1,000 exhibit booths, kids’ workshops, educational seminars, complimentary food and beverage samples, gardening workshops and more – there’s truly something for everyone,” show manager Katie Jones said in a press release.

The show has been tethered to the local community since 1992.

Exhibitor and Home Show exclusives

From AAA Plus Flooring to Zipfizz Corp., the show’s 1,000-plus exhibitors offer exclusive product deals on cabinetry, windows, home décor, artificial turf and much more.

A full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Learning opportunities and seminars

With the price of admission, attendees can freely peruse several watch-and-learn offerings.

At the “Ask a Master Gardener” zone, onlookers can learn the basics of gardening such as how to maintain and prune different types of vegetables and succulents.

For those interested in backyard remodeling, landscape consultation worth an estimated $350 is available free for event participants.

DIY enthusiasts can pick up tips on how to declutter and maximize living space from Maricopa County experts.

Various different types of paint and flooring will be also available for viewing for those interested in home renovation and best practices.

Hands-on activities for adults and children alike

Guests can sign up for several free “make-and-take” craft workshops.

A few include making a custom plant terrarium and learning the art of 3D printing.

Children ages 3 to 12 can take part in “Kids Corner,” where Pinterest-inspired crafts are ready for the making.

One such craft, “Family Hands,” will be offered each day at 2:30 p.m. Up to five family members can participate in arranging painted handprints on acrylic sheets, an activity meant to celebrate and preserve the moment in their family history.

The show offers nine different craft opportunities.

Food samples and food seminars

Attendees can enjoy complimentary food and beverage samples, including artisan cheeses, wine and sausages.

Three summer-inspired food seminars will be available for culinary novices and experts alike.

These feature how to build agua fresca cocktails, how to become a barbecue master and how to make authentic tortillas.

Larger food court offerings will also be sold inside State Farm Stadium.

Jones said that this edition of the show will feature reusable tote bags made from recycled Home Show billboards.

Attendees will be able to purchase these bags, which support the county’s mission to reduce waste in surrounding landfills.

Price of admission and ways to earn free tickets

Tickets are $6 for adults ages 13 or older and children 12 and under are free.

Teachers and military service members are $4 with valid forms of ID.

The admission fee drops to $3 after 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, seniors ages 60 or older are eligible for $4 tickets.

The show offers other discounts to guests who sign up online.

Individuals can earn two free tickets if they donate a new backpack (with barcode still attached) and one free ticket if they donate five of the following items: pack of four glue sticks, box of 12 ballpoint pens, box of 12 No. 2 pencils, box of 12 colored pencils, box of eight water-based markers, box of 16 crayons, pack of four dry erase markers, single-subject spiral-bound notebook, package of loose-leaf notebook paper, 10-pack of pocket folders or Scotch tape.

All donations will be taken at Gate 2 and benefit Maricopa County students.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Madison Carey, who was released from the hospital and booked into jail on July 8, 2024, ...

KTAR.com

Driver in fatal north Phoenix crash released from hospital, taken to jail

A 19-year-old woman was released from the hospital and arrested on Monday for allegedly causing a fatal crash in north Phoenix last week.

4 minutes ago

Low temperatures in Phoenix are on the rise in July. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Low temperatures continue to rise as Phoenix remains in excessive heat warning

Phoenix is seeing similarly scorching temperatures to start this month as the record-setting July from last year, but a local climate expert is seeing a shift in one area.

3 hours ago

File photo of people playing pickleball. (Facebook Photo/Pickleball Kingdom)...

KTAR.com

USA Pickleball signs warehouse lease in Tempe

USA Pickleball signed a new warehouse lease in Tempe in order to better support the pickleball community amidst the sport's rapid growth.

3 hours ago

CINÉXL is a new amenity at the Harkins Theatres Park West 14 in Peoria. (Harkins Theatres File Pho...

Bailey Leasure

Harkins completes phase one of remodel to West Valley location

Harkins Theatres has announced it has completed phase one of its remodeling to its Park West 14 location in Peoria.

4 hours ago

Fight against Chandler human trafficking ramps up...

KTAR.com

Police looking for two good Samaritans who helped Chandler assault victim

Chandler police are looking for two good Samaritans who helped a woman believed to be a victim of assault on Sunday. 

12 hours ago

People use umbrellas to block the sun while waiting to take a photoat the "Welcome to Las Vegas" si...

Associated Press

More than 146 million people around the U.S. under heat alerts Monday

California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Idaho on Monday were all under an excessive heat warning.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

State Farm Stadium hosts Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show this weekend