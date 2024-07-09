PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show will take place this weekend at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where home improvement, landscaping and DIY experts combine their talents to educate and entertain community members.

From Friday to Sunday, the largest home show in the Southwest will offer attractions and seminars that enlighten people of all ages.

The indoor, air-conditioned summer event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

All parking at State Farm Stadium is free for the duration of the event.

“This show is bigger than ever – featuring more than 1,000 exhibit booths, kids’ workshops, educational seminars, complimentary food and beverage samples, gardening workshops and more – there’s truly something for everyone,” show manager Katie Jones said in a press release.

The show has been tethered to the local community since 1992.

Exhibitor and Home Show exclusives

From AAA Plus Flooring to Zipfizz Corp., the show’s 1,000-plus exhibitors offer exclusive product deals on cabinetry, windows, home décor, artificial turf and much more.

A full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Learning opportunities and seminars

With the price of admission, attendees can freely peruse several watch-and-learn offerings.

At the “Ask a Master Gardener” zone, onlookers can learn the basics of gardening such as how to maintain and prune different types of vegetables and succulents.

For those interested in backyard remodeling, landscape consultation worth an estimated $350 is available free for event participants.

DIY enthusiasts can pick up tips on how to declutter and maximize living space from Maricopa County experts.

Various different types of paint and flooring will be also available for viewing for those interested in home renovation and best practices.

Hands-on activities for adults and children alike

Guests can sign up for several free “make-and-take” craft workshops.

A few include making a custom plant terrarium and learning the art of 3D printing.

Children ages 3 to 12 can take part in “Kids Corner,” where Pinterest-inspired crafts are ready for the making.

One such craft, “Family Hands,” will be offered each day at 2:30 p.m. Up to five family members can participate in arranging painted handprints on acrylic sheets, an activity meant to celebrate and preserve the moment in their family history.

The show offers nine different craft opportunities.

Food samples and food seminars

Attendees can enjoy complimentary food and beverage samples, including artisan cheeses, wine and sausages.

Three summer-inspired food seminars will be available for culinary novices and experts alike.

These feature how to build agua fresca cocktails, how to become a barbecue master and how to make authentic tortillas.

Larger food court offerings will also be sold inside State Farm Stadium.

Jones said that this edition of the show will feature reusable tote bags made from recycled Home Show billboards.

Attendees will be able to purchase these bags, which support the county’s mission to reduce waste in surrounding landfills.

Price of admission and ways to earn free tickets

Tickets are $6 for adults ages 13 or older and children 12 and under are free.

Teachers and military service members are $4 with valid forms of ID.

The admission fee drops to $3 after 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, seniors ages 60 or older are eligible for $4 tickets.

The show offers other discounts to guests who sign up online.

Individuals can earn two free tickets if they donate a new backpack (with barcode still attached) and one free ticket if they donate five of the following items: pack of four glue sticks, box of 12 ballpoint pens, box of 12 No. 2 pencils, box of 12 colored pencils, box of eight water-based markers, box of 16 crayons, pack of four dry erase markers, single-subject spiral-bound notebook, package of loose-leaf notebook paper, 10-pack of pocket folders or Scotch tape.

All donations will be taken at Gate 2 and benefit Maricopa County students.

