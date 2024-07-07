Glendale man arrested for trafficking 450 kilograms of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A Glendale man was arrested Monday for trafficking over 450 kilograms of fentanyl, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

On Monday, David Quintero-Mascareno, 20, was presenting himself for inspection at the Lukeville Port of Entry border, driving a gray Dodge Ram and towing a trailer with a utility terrain vehicle, authorities said.

Quintero-Mascareno claimed he was returning to the United States from Puerto Penasco and Sonora, Mexico and gave a negative customs declaration for contraband. A customs and border protection canine was then alerted to the trailer.

Officers found 234 packages, containing blue pills imprinted with “M30” concealed in the trailer’s floorboards and rails, which tested positive for fentanyl, according to the release.

He was charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, according to the release.

A conviction of the charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of $10 million or both.

