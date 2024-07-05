Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man last seen in Litchfield Park

Jul 5, 2024, 5:39 AM

missing 70-year-old man...

Tyrone Perkins, 70, went missing on July 4, 2024, authorities said. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old man last seen on Thursday night in Litchfield Park.

Tyrone Perkins, 70, was last seen in the area of Village Parkway and Camelback Road around 9 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He was driving a dark blue 2018 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate TPERK.

Perkins was wearing a red and white collared shirt, red and white shoes and shorts when he went missing, DPS said.

Perkins is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

RELATED STORIES

He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused and easily lost, DPS said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11...

KTAR.com

Construction to begin next week on I-40/US 93 Kingman interchange

The $106 million project on the interchange connecting I-40/US 93 is set to get underway on July 11, Arizona DOT said.

13 minutes ago

stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Arizona DPS arrests 5 while serving search warrant in Phoenix chop shop

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicle Theft Task Force arrested five suspects as part of a stolen vehicle investigation in Phoenix,

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man found dead on Thursday after shooting in Phoenix

A shooting in Phoenix left a man dead and another man with a possible stab wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

5 hours ago

Mother Tucker's, a new tavern coming to Old Town Scottsdale, has a drink menu that features offerin...

KTAR.com

Mother Tucker’s Tavern to open in Old Town Scottsdale

Mother Tucker's Tavern, near North Scottsdale and Camelback Roads, aims to bring dive bar-style to Old Town Scottsdale with its retro feel.

5 hours ago

The Sip Fresh location inside the Arrowhead Towne Center mall in Glendale. Sip Fresh is looking to ...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Southern California juice chain Sip Fresh lays out growth plan for Arizona

Sip Fresh, a juice chain based out of Southern California, has targeted Arizona for its next expansion market.

5 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

3-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Phoenix

A three-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Phoenix on Thursday evening, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man last seen in Litchfield Park