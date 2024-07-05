Close
Silver Alert canceled for missing 70-year-old man last seen in Litchfield Park

Jul 5, 2024, 5:39 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Tyrone Perkins, 70, went missing on July 4, 2024, authorities said. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 70-year-old man last seen on Thursday night in Litchfield Park.

Tyrone Perkins, 70, was last seen in the area of Village Parkway and Camelback Road around 9 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He was driving a dark blue 2018 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate TPERK.

Perkins was wearing a red and white collared shirt, red and white shoes and shorts when he went missing, DPS said.

Perkins is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused and easily lost, DPS said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001.

