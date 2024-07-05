PHOENIX — One man was shot dead and another received stab wounds after a fight broke out on at a demonstration in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities responded to a call of a fight around 8:45 p.m. near Central and Minnezona avenues. They were told by the initial 911 caller that a verbal argument involving multiple people had turned violent.

Responding police and fire personnel administered aid to both men. The man who was shot, later identified as 51-year-old Paul Franco, was pronounced dead on the scene while the man with stab wounds was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t expected to be life-threatening.

A woman who was determined to be involved in the shooting was located hours later, detained and brought to police headquarters for further questioning. She has since been released.

An investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to process all evidence in an effort to identify a suspect in the stabbing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.