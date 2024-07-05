Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man found dead on Thursday after shooting in Phoenix

Jul 5, 2024, 4:25 AM

PHOENIX — A shooting in Phoenix left a man dead on Thursday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities responded to a call of a fight around 8:45 p.m. near Central and Minnezona avenues.

After officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and another man with a possible stab wound.

Paramedics took the man with the possible stab wound to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department treated the man with the gunshot wound, but he died at the scene. The victims have not been identified.

Detectives are working to locate the suspect.

Authorities said there was no relation to the “Fabulous Phoenix 4th” holiday event and there is no immediate threat to the area.

No other details were released as the investigation continues.

