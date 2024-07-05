Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Phoenix

Jul 4, 2024, 9:37 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A three-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Phoenix on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened at a residence near 51st and South Mountain avenues, Phoenix Fire said in an email around 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, family members were performing CPR and the child was later taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Police SUV parked next to yellow crime scene tape. Police responded to rPol...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man dies after crashing vehicle into block wall

A 24-year-old man is dead after driving a vehicle off a road and into a block wall on Thursday in Phoenix, police said.

7 hours ago

A homeless man named Angel drinks a soda to keep cool during a heat wave in San Francisco on Wednes...

Associated Press

134 million in the U.S. under alerts for ‘extremely dangerous and record-breaking’ heat wave

Around 134 million people in the U.S. are under alerts as an “extremely dangerous and record-breaking” heat wave broils much of the country.

9 hours ago

The RideChoice Pilot Program will be offered to ADA paratransit certified residents who wish to obt...

KTAR.com

Glendale to offer RideChoice Pilot Program to ADA paratransit residents

The RideChoice Pilot Program will be offered to ADA paratransit certified residents who wish to obtain transportation outside the city.

10 hours ago

Shooting suspect is at large after injuring victim in Buckeye...

KTAR.com

Buckeye shooting leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large, police say

A shooting suspect is at large after injuring a man in Buckeye early Thursday morning, according to police.

14 hours ago

DPS suspects impairment a factor as trooper's truck sandwiched...

KTAR.com

Driver crashes into DPS vehicle during commercial vehicle inspection

A man was hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday after crashing into an unoccupied truck as a trooper was performing a vehicle inspection.

17 hours ago

Mesa Silver Alert for man with high-functioning autism canceled...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 30-year-old Mesa man with high-functioning autism

A Mesa Silver Alert was canceled Thursday for a 30-year-old man with high-functioning autism, authorities said. He was found in Oregon.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

3-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Phoenix