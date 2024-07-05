3-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A three-year-old was hospitalized after falling into a pool in Phoenix on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened at a residence near 51st and South Mountain avenues, Phoenix Fire said in an email around 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, family members were performing CPR and the child was later taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

